The Old Bakery Beer Company celebrates fifth anniversary

The RiverBend Growth Association, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the Riverbend, hosted a ribbon-cutting for The Old Bakery Beer Company’s five-year anniversary. On Jan. 21, 2015, The Old Bakery Beer Company first opened its doors to sell its delicious beer, and five years later the brewery has expanded its product line and its distribution territory.

Five years ago, The Old Bakery Beer Company opened in the beautiful old Colonial Bakery building. James Rogalsky and Lauren Pattan have helped to fill a void in downtown Alton by opening a microbrewery. The husband and wife team have used the success of their business to assist charitable organizations in the Riverbend. This type of synergy has helped to create a new positive mindset in downtown Alton.

The Old Bakery Beer Company hosts Drink for a Cause nights on the third Thursday of every month to raise money for charities. They support 12 organizations through Drink for a Cause. including Beverly Farm Foundation, Audubon Center at Riverlands, Junior League of Greater Alton, and more in 2020. Support both a local business and local charity by participating in Drink for a Cause night, where 25 percent of all beer sales go to a charitable organization.

As one of only about 30 certified organic breweries in the country, The Old Bakery Beer Company aims to offer sustainable handcrafted beers with organically grown American hops and malts. Their food menu features seasonally rotating sandwiches, salads, and soups, all designed to pair well with beer. With different options, their menu features something for everyone, including vegan and vegetarian options. They also have wine, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages.

The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton, is open 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. To contact them, call (618) 463-1470 or visit oldbakerybeer.com. Keep up to date with news and information by following The Old Bakery Beer Company on Facebook @OldBakeryBeer, on Instagram @oldbakerybeer, or on Twitter @OldBakeryBeer.

To contact the RiverBend Growth Association, visit growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

