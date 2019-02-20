The Parkway slated to open in 2020

× Expand Trace on the Parkway, a $50 million mixed-use development in Edwardsville, is expected to be complete by 2020.

Local developer Plocher Construction Co. Inc. is giving new details about plans for the $50 million mixed-use development at the intersection of Governors Parkway and Illinois 157 in Edwardsville.

The project, previously been referred to as the Edwardsville Town Center, will be called The Parkway and will offer residents recreational and living options unlike any other area development. The residential side will be called Trace on the Parkway and will consist of 184 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom luxury apartment units.

“We saw an opportunity to build something exciting and new that offers an enhanced living experience,” Plocher Construction President Scott Plocher said. “It’s close to downtown, at the edge of the Madison County trails and easily accessible to everything happening in Edwardsville. One of the nicest things about living at Trace on the Parkway will be the convenience of shopping and dining just a short walk from your home.”

Plocher said the development will bring an urban lifestyle feel to Edwardsville and surrounding communities that combines the convenience of downtown with the feel of a neighborhood. The project will offer multiple amenities, including a resort-style pool, social lounge, walking and jogging paths, and connections to the Madison County bike and walking trail system.

The project, on land formerly occupied by Madison Mutual Insurance Co. headquarters, will also include approximately 78,000 square feet of leasable commercial retail space. The Metro East real estate and development law firm of Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb LLC is serving as legal counsel for the development. The project will be completed in phases over the next two years, with final completion expected in 2020.

Founded in 1993, Plocher Construction Co. is one of the largest privately held general contracting firms in the St. Louis area. Plocher specializes in heavy industrial, design/build, transportation and development-related projects.

