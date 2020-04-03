The sporting life: Black’s Sporting Goods values ties to community

× Expand Haug stands outside the store’s Grovelin Street location with co-worker Cheryl McLagen and part-time employee Bryan Hudson, who works in the minor leagues with the Chicago Cubs.

Black’s Sporting Goods owner Brad Haug took over the business in January 2018.

When Walt Black and Bud Kronk opened Black’s Sporting Goods in 1955, they never envisioned it would serve the Riverbend for all these years.

Now it’s under the management of Brad Haug, who took over in January 2018.

“I am a former athlete, a forever sports fan and I have been a customer here for a long time,” Haug said. “I think it is important for our community to have a local sporting goods store.”

Haug and fellow employee Cheryl McLagen, who has been with the store since 1974, are following Black and Kronk’s mission to supply customers with sporting good needs. The store offers retail items and team products in most sports, letter jackets for most schools, as well as special order jackets and Speedo swimming gear.

“We really work hard to match the right gear to the player,” Haug said. “Our customer service and knowledge of our staff is what makes us so unique. We love interacting with the kids, their parents and having discussions about their sports, their teams and how they are doing, as well as educating customers in terms of what gear is best for them in terms of their caliber of play.”

Black’s Sporting Goods originally started on Broadway, then moved in 1980 to Grovelin Street in Godfrey next to Mister Donut. Haug relocated the store earlier this month to 3011 Godfrey Road.

“I am happy to be in a new space with a fresh, new look, but the timing has not been great,” he said.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic and Illinois’ shelter-in-place order, the store is closed to foot traffic.

“We are open, but only for calls, emails, things of that nature,” Haug said. “Showrooms are closed, and that is a tough way to start. We are still taking orders and filling orders, delivering something needed urgently; otherwise we will have orders ready to go once the shelter in place is lifted. Obviously, we really need the community to respond at this time.”

Black’s Sporting Goods has built a reputation for itself and has become an essential business to many.

“We obviously have had to adapt a lot with big box stores and the internet and compete against some distributed sales forces that are headquartered elsewhere but have salespeople here,” Haug said. “The local aspect of our business is that everything stays here. All of our employees live here, they spend their paychecks here, they pay property and sales taxes here. While we can’t contribute to every fundraiser that’s out there, we do a lot in the local community. Everything we do is geared toward the Riverbend area. Yes, it is easy for someone to click that mouse and have something delivered right to your house, but you will lose that educational aspect that we can provide. We want to help you get the right gear and help you understand the difference between the various products.”

For more information, visit the website or call (618) 466-7333.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter