Then play on: Halpin creates interlude during crisis

When music is your love and you want to keep making it despite a quarantine, you change your tune. Without missing a beat, Halpin Music Company went virtual when the governor announced a shelter-in-place order.

“We’re excited to offer remote lessons so our students can still continue (to practice),” Mark Landon said. “We’re also offering door-to-door deliveries if anyone needs supplies for their music-making.”

Halpin has been in the music business since 1961. Every week, 150-200 students receive lessons in piano, guitar, drums, woodwind, trumpet and string instruments, as well as vocal coaching. They live as close as Alton and Godfrey and travel from as far as Calhoun County.

Landon has been the company’s president since 1995. He has 10 employees and about the same number of contractual teachers. It was by luck the company was able to shift to online lessons just a week after the announcement.

“Strangely enough, I’d bought a new phone system last October, replacing one that was 20 years old,” Landon said. “We discovered we could initiate remote lessons through our phone’s software. So thankfully, we’ve got the technology.”

Landon said he didn’t give a lot of thought to the pandemic until local schools were closed.

“We do a substantial amount of our business through schools,” he said. “Music educators are confined, too. The schools have done a great job (of switching to online at the last minute), but it’s hard to have a 100-piece band rehearse that way.”

No business owner wants the quarantine to be extended, but Landon said if that happens, he’ll apply for state and federal loans.

“I’m not different than a lot of other small businesses. We buy insurance for fires and all those types of things but not something that could shutter us indefinitely,” he said. “It’s different when people can come into the store, they browse, maybe buy something extra for an instrument.

“This is something few of us have experienced,” he said. “We’re doing the best we can to be creative and care for our customers. We’re still here for them and will continue to serve them within the current protocols.”

