Tija Hunter of Rosewood Heights takes job as editorial director

The Endeavor Business Media Dental Group announced Tija Hunter of Rosewood Heights is the editorial director of Dental Assisting Digest, DentistryIQ’s monthly newsletter for dental assistants.

In her new role, Hunter will oversee content development for the newsletter and work with the Endeavor Business Media publishing team to position Dental Assisting Digest as a leading marketing channel for companies in the dental industry. “I am so very excited to take on this role,” Hunter said. “Dental assisting is truly at the heart of who I am and what I do. My passion is to empower assistants to be the best they can be and to show them this career can be all they want it to be.”

Hunter started her dental career in 1992. She works as a dental assistant and office manager for a general dental practice in O’Fallon, Mo. She began writing for dental publications more than 10 years ago, with her first article being published by Dental Assisting Digest.

