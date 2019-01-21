Treating Granite City right

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Robby Steen poses next to the Children’s Miracle Network display at the Granite City Dairy Queen restaurant. He’s the owner and operator of the Dairy Queen restaurants at Granite City and Glen Carbon. Both stores finished 1-2 in the restaurant’s Round Up Challenge contest in 2018.

Robby Steen had a pair of reasons to celebrate in 2018.

The owner and operator of the Dairy Queen restaurants in Granite City and Glen Carbon found out both of his stores finished first and second in the Round Up Challenge, in which customers round their total to the nearest dollar while donating the change to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“The roundup challenge was laid out by Dairy Queen and invited all 4,500 United States Dairy Queens to do roundup as much as they could,” Steen said. “They were going to keep track and post on who raised the most. The roundup is something that we had success with. I thought we had a shot to be among the top stores, and we went with it as hard as we could all year and came out as number 1 and number 2.”

The Granite City Dairy Queen, 3260 Nameoki Road, finished first after raising about $20,000 from April to December.

Steen said he was thrilled the store won because he’s a longtime resident. His parents built the restaurant while he was attending Coolidge Middle School in the late 1990s.

“This store has already been a part of me because my name has been attached to it since it was built,” said Steen, who has owned the Granite City store since 2016. “I’m proud to take it over and take it to new levels and get involved with the community as much as possible.”

The Glen Carbon restaurant, 3905 S. Illinois 159, was second with about $16,000. Steen became the store’s owner on Jan. 1, 2014.

“Glen Carbon is my baby because it’s my first business,” Steen said.

The owner said the stores will be recognized during Children’s Hospital’s Week on March 19-22 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

“It’s a really good experience,” he said. “I was able to go last year and I’ll get to go again, which I’m very proud to do.”

The two Dairy Queen locations combined to raise about $65,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network in 2018. The stores participated in Free Cone Day, Miracle Treat Day and hosted the Miracle Shootout Golf Tournament.

“One of my highest priorities is to give back to the hospitals that we partner with,” Steen said. “So that’s where it starts, but that’s about where it ends as far as my involvement. Then, it’s all up to my staff. Both staffs are amazing. They believe in the vision that I laid out, which is the most important thing. To be in communities that are so generous is the main thing, especially in Granite City.”

Steen said he hopes to raise $80,000 this year between the two locations.

“Our goal is to do everything we can and know that we did everything that we can to use our platform to shovel as much money to the hospitals as we possibly can,” the owner said.

DQ dossier

Graduated from Granite City High School in 2003

Played with the GCHS boys golf and baseball teams; helped both squads finish with winning records in his senior year

Earned the Dairy Queen PRIDE award for his Glen Carbon store in 2016 for speed, accuracy, cleanliness and friendliness

Previously worked as general manager at Dairy Queen in Lebanon

