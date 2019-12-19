Veterans Home Care launches new app

Veterans Home Care announced the launch of its new VetAssist app for smartphones and tablets. The app provides an initial eligibility screening for the VA's Aid and Attendance pension and VHC’s VetAssist Program and enables home care providers and social workers to quickly and easily refer patients to VHC's VetAssist Program. The app is free and is available for both Android and Apple devices. It can be downloaded at Google Play or the Apple App Store.

The app enables senior care professionals to register just once without the need to input their contact information every time they send in a referral. The app’s eligibility checklist also provides a quick, initial screening on the spot, eliminating confusion about whether a client is a good candidate for the VA's Aid and Attendance pension and VHC’s VetAssist Program that can cover the cost of long-term care such as home care, adult daycare and more.

The app provides all key referral-related information, including VetAssist contact phone numbers and email addresses, VA-defined wartime periods, VA pension with Aid & Attendance dollar amounts for veterans and surviving spouses, and the latest VHC news.

“Veterans Home Care serves veterans in Southwestern Illinois, including Alton, Belleville and Edwardsville, and in 46 states, with a network of more than 3,400 home care providers," said Bonnie Laiderman, founder and CEO. "Our new app simplifies the process for these thousands of providers who can now check eligibility requirements and refer clients into the VetAssist Program easily on their smartphone. We invite all referring social workers, case managers, hospital discharge planners, rehab specialists, home health professionals and home care providers who rely on Veterans Home Care’s unparalleled expertise for the Aid and Attendance benefit to download it today. The app saves them time, eliminates confusion, and makes the entire referral process a whole lot more efficient.”

Providers who still wish to make referrals on the VHC website, or continue their current referral process, are welcome to do so.

