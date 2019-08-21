Villa Rose Senior Living Community is RiverBend Growth Association’s Small Business of the Month

The RiverBend Growth Association has named Villa Rose Senior Living Community as its Small Business of the Month for August.

Villa Rose Senior Living Community, 401 South Moreland Road in Bethalto, offers prime senior living in the Riverbend at an exceptional value for seniors 55 and older. They enable their residents to enjoy a lifestyle filled with recreational, educational, and social activities.

Villa Rose is an independent living community that allows seniors to remain as independent as possible while offering them the resources they may need. Through BJC Home Care Services, residents can receive a multitude of services, on an a la carte basis. This allows their residents to contract directly with BJC for additional services, if needed or desired. This gives their residents the flexibility and freedom to stay at Villa Rose for as long as possible, while keeping out-of-pocket costs practical. They believe their clients shouldn’t pay for services that aren’t being used. This is just one of the ways they are able to offer the best value in retirement living in the St. Louis region.

At Villa Rose, clients have their own private apartment with their own furnishings and can come and go as they please. Yet, they receive all the benefits that come with living in their secure retirement community, including three-meals-a-day, 24-hour emergency response, activities, and entertainment, to name a few.

