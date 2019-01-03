Vinyl with an attitude

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Customers browse the broad array of artists and styles available in vinyl, CD and cassette at Score! Records.

Baby boomers may wonder sometimes exactly when it was that the free-spirited, socially conscious friends they grew up and went to college with turned into button-down, politically correct curmudgeons. They might feel a bit disheartened in a society where freedom and self-expression often seem to have taken a back seat to the tyranny of the rat race.

If so, they need only look through the lens of a younger set of eyes. The spirit that catapulted an outlook of limitless possibilities to the forefront of the nation’s consciousness and energized an entire generation in the ‘60s to put passion above personal gain is alive and growing every day in the Riverbend.

Young business owners like Becca Peterson demonstrate the enthusiasm and creativity essential to Alton’s ongoing spirit of renewal. At age 22, Peterson is one of the freshest faces on the local business scene. She opened Score! Records six months ago and says business is great. The music available at the store will appeal to everyone from teenagers looking for recordings from the latest bands to that boomer generation with vinyl embedded in their DNA.

Peterson is a strong advocate of the do-it-yourself (DIY) music scene that’s going strong in the Alton area.

“DIY music is about doing things on your own and doing what’s right, not necessarily what is most profitable,” she says.

The creation of Score! Records embodies that approach to business. Peterson and her father, Brad Peterson, did all of the remodeling, construction and painting for the store themselves. She says the business is a result of her enthusiasm for what she wanted to create.

“The DIY attitude is one of doing what you are passionate about,” she explains.

Reviews of the business on Facebook include comments such as, “This is definitely one of the best things to happen to Alton this year!” and “An incredible addition to our downtown.”

The store offers one of the widest selections of vinyl albums available in the area in a vast spectrum of styles and genres. Heavy metal and punk rock albums sit next to those by artists like Loretta Lynn, Elvis Presley, The Eagles and The Jackson 5.

Peterson personally hand-picks the titles.

“We have everything from classic rock to indie music to obscure, hard-to-find titles,” she says.

Score! Records also carries an extensive collection of CDs and cassette tapes.

Peterson says the local music scene is more vibrant and extensive than most people realize, and she wants to support it and spread the word. She says Alton has the potential to become a place where people from St. Louis and other areas come to hear live music in the town’s many venues.

Walking into Score! Records is a delight for anyone who loves to browse music or simply peruse an eclectic array of album cover artwork. Peterson says vinyl is here to stay and that since 2015, it has gained real traction in the market.

“There is an element of nostalgia to it, but many people simply think is sounds better than digital music recording,” she says.

In addition to selling new music, Score! Records also buys, sells and trades used music. The store sells music-themed and artist-logoed apparel, as well.

Score! Records, 210 Market St., is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

