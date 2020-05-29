Virtual training available for small businesses

The Illinois Small Business Development Center for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and SIUE School of Business have partnered with NDC Multicultural Community Impact, the St. Louis SBEC and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to host a small business lending virtual training series from 2-3 p.m. Thursdays, June 4, 11 and 18.

The three-part financial webinar series, Cash Reigns Supreme, will provide small businesses with helpful resources and sustainability tools during the COVID-19 crisis. The training opportunity is funded as a result of a generous grant from the W. K. Kellogg Foundation of Battle Creek, Mich.

Local business owners and entrepreneurs are invited and encouraged to participate. The training is complimentary, but registration is required at NationalDevelopmentCouncil..

The series will cover the importance of financial statements and how they can be used to make better business decisions. It will also make the connection between bookkeeping and financial statements, as well as review how lenders use financial statements for loan packaging. To get the most out of this free training, it is recommended business owners and entrepreneurs attend all three sessions. But there will be a short review of the previous session at the start of each course.

NDC MCI works to create a comprehensive and connected ecosystem to provide financial capital and a wide range of services to support local minority businesses, as well as make credit more readily available to these businesses.

“It truly takes a team effort to help small businesses survive and thrive,” said SBDC Director Jo Ann DiMaggio May, with appreciation for the NDC partnership.

Contact the SBDC at SIUE with any questions at (618) 650-2929.