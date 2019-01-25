Walmart to increase truck drivers’ wages

Walmart is announcing an investment in driver wages. This investment represents Walmart’s commitment to maintaining its position as one of the best jobs in the transportation industry and the importance of recruiting and retaining the best drivers.

Beginning in February, drivers will receive a per mile increase of 1 cent and a 50-cent increase in activity pay for arrive and arrive-drop occurrences. That means Walmart drivers will be paid up to $1 every time they arrive at their destination and drop a trailer. With this increase, Walmart drivers can earn an average of $87,500 in their first year of employment with an all-in rate of nearly 89 cents per mile.

“Truck drivers are a critical part of our team here at Walmart and have been since Sam Walton started the private truck fleet in the 1970s,” said Greg Smith, executive vice president of Walmart U.S. Supply Chain. “Our professional drivers are part of what makes Walmart so special. This wage increase reflects the importance of our private fleet and our commitment to recruiting and retaining the best drivers in the industry.”

The perks and benefits of driving for Walmart extend beyond the competitive per-mile rate and activity-based pay. Some of the reasons drivers say they enjoy working for Walmart include:

Benefits: Drivers have access to company benefits on the first day and can earn as much as 21 days of paid time off in their first year.

Home time: Walmart operates on a weekly schedule, so drivers know they will be home and on the road. The company uses a bidding process two to three times per year to set their schedules, so drivers know where they stand on work-life balance.

Walmart is one of the safest fleets operating with contemporary well-maintained equipment. Drivers drive and earn money rather than waiting for a truck to be fixed. Walmart offers quarterly safety bonuses and a safety incentive and recognition programs. The American Transportation Association has awarded Walmart the Safest Fleet in the Over 250 Million Mile Division for the past five consecutive years.

Transportation offices all over the country: Walmart operates more than 70 transportation offices throughout the nation.

No-touch freight: Walmart truck drivers don’t unload trucks.

Safe parking: Walmart drivers park in well-lit, safe parking in Walmart stores, Sam’s Clubs and distribution centers across the country.

“The modern trucking industry operates in every aspect of economic life, delivering everything from textbooks and medical supplies to retail goods and construction materials, and truck drivers are an essential component of ensuring the trucking industry remains healthy in our state,” said Matt Hart, executive director of the Illinois Trucking Association. “Walmart’s drivers set a high industry benchmark for professionalism and performance, and we applaud Walmart’s commitment to retaining and recruiting highly talented individuals for their private fleet.”

This wage increase is the latest step from Walmart to maintain the strength of its professional trucking fleet. Walmart’s drivers are helping the company recruit the best drivers, and the company is seeing an increase in referrals. The company also dramatically revamped its hiring and onboarding program, shortening the application and onboarding time by more than 50 percent.

To drive for Walmart, a commercial driver must have at least 30 months of full-time experience with no serious traffic violations in the last three years.

