Walton Telken lawyers selected as Super Lawyers and Rising Star

Bragee, Walton and Telken

Walton Telken Foster founding members Troy Walton and Steve Telken have been selected Illinois Super Lawyers for 2019. Super Lawyers selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. No more than 5 percent of attorneys in the state are given the honor of being named a Super Lawyer.

“I am honored to again be selected as a Super Lawyer,” Walton said. “We work hard for our clients and to be recognized among the top lawyers in the state is humbling.”

In addition to being named a Super Lawyer, Walton has been inducted into the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, with membership reserved for the top 1 percent of lawyers in the United States, selected as a Leading Lawyer in personal injury, received the prestigious AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell for Legal Ability and Ethical Standards and been recognized as one of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiffs’ Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers.

“Our clients come to us with often very difficult cases with serious injuries,” Partner Steve Telken added. “Any time we are recognized for the work we do, we are grateful.”

In addition, firm attorney Adam Bragee has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star. Recently, Bragee recovered more than $800,000 in workers’ compensation benefits for his client who lost part of his hand and many of his fingers when his hand was lodged in a machine at his workplace.

In the past few years, Walton Telken has successfully handled cases resulting in the recovery of tens of millions of dollars for their clients. Such cases include a $30 million judgment against the federal government for a young man who sustained kidney failure and required dialysis and transplant as a result of egregious medical malpractice; a $7 million settlement to a woman who was seriously burned, and whose husband was killed, in a fire caused by a defective refrigerator; a $6 million settlement to a young man seriously injured in a worksite accident; a $3 million settlement to a young worker injured in a coal mining accident; and multiple million dollar settlements on behalf of individuals injured or killed as a result of tractor-trailer crashes.

Walton Telken Foster handles serious personal injury and wrongful death actions involving motor vehicle and trucking accidents, defective products, medical malpractice, premises liability and workers’ compensation. The firm also handles complex civil litigation, including mass torts and class actions. Walton Telken Foster is headquartered in Edwardsville and regularly handles cases throughout Illinois and Missouri. For information, visit waltontelken.com.

