WBGZ Radio is RiverBend Growth Association’s Small Business of the Month

The RiverBend Growth Association has named WBGZ Radio as its Small Business of the Month for February 2020.

WBGZ Radio, also known as The Big Z Radio or altondailynews.com, is the Riverbend’s one and only community radio station. With studios located in Alton, they have been broadcasting local news, information, and sports for over 70 years. They are live with local programming 7 days per week. They broadcast more than 125 local high school sporting events per year and they are the home for University of Illinois Fighting Illini football and basketball.

In February 2020, WBGZ Radio launched its new station My Mix 94.3, the best mix of the greatest hits of the ‘60s and ‘70s. This will be played on 94.3 FM, and the Big Z has moved to 107.1 FM; it is also possible to listen to the Big Z on 1570 AM. Both shows are available to stream live on altondailynews.com. This new format will bring a fresh mix of radio to the Riverbend.

WBGZ Radio can be heard primarily in Madison County, Jersey County, and southern Macoupin County, and eastern St. Charles and northern St. Louis County in Missouri.

WBGZ Radio is at 227 Market St. in Alton. To contact the radio station, call (618) 465-3535. Their broadcast stations are 94.3 FM for My Mix, and 107.1 FM and 1570 AM for the Big Z. At altondailynews.com there are podcasts, local news, local sports, and more.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form at https://growthassociation.com/recognition-awards/.

For more information about the RiverBend Growth Association, visit growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

