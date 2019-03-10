Cage-free consciousness

× Expand photo by Taylor Crone Phill Beile is head farmer at La Vista Community Supported Agriculture Farm, 4350 Levis Lane in Godfrey.

Organic food. It’s often seen as “trendy”... “a fad”... “something millennials believe is necessary.”

Is organic food more healthy? Just what is it, exactly, and what is it all about?

Phill Beile is head farmer at La Vista Community Supported Agriculture Farm, 4350 Levis Lane in Godfrey. He grows produce without using pesticides, preservatives or fertilizers.

Beile is a firm believer in growing food that is pesticide-free, preservative-free, and additive-free. Being organic means to leave a minimal footprint in the environment, and Beile also believes the best organic produce is not grown close to cities.

“To truly be organic, local is the way to go, to avoid places with large fuel emissions,” he says. “One of the keys to being organic is keeping the soil healthy. If you keep growing soil clean, you don’t have to supplement it with fertilizers.”

Terri Beaubien is co-owner of State Street Market, 208 State St. in Alton, one of several area restaurants that offers organic as often as possible.

“It is important not to confuse the word ‘natural’ on packaging with organic,” she says. “Organic certification describes how an item was produced and requires that it lack antibiotics, artificial colors, genetically modified ingredients or synthetic pesticides.”

Today, selling food with an organic label is regulated by governmental food safety authorities, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

How beneficial is organic?

“Organic foods are definitely trending right now due to an increased flavor profile as well as the proven advantages previously mentioned,” Beaubien says. “People are eating fresher items and demand transparency and clean labels.”

Beaubien says organic food is important because it has more nutrients, such as antioxidants, than foods grown with pesticides.

Health issues are another factor.

“People that have allergies to foods, chemicals or preservatives often find their symptoms lessen or go away when they eat only organic foods,” Beaubien says.

So why has this become so popular now? Beile thinks people are getting wiser, wanting to know where their food came from and what is in it. He also says the use of pesticides in typical agriculture has pushed people to go organic.

“Over time, things tend to surface. People are tired of experimenting. People don’t want to find out 20 years down the road that a certain pesticide wasn’t safe.”

A hit to the wallet?

But with the trending comes the pricing, and organically grown produce has inherited a negative connotation when it comes to the grocery bill.

“Due to limited supplies and increased costs, State Street Market cannot guarantee that we are 100 percent organic,” Beaubien says. “However, we certainly try to provide organic as often as possible.

“Keep in mind that there is also a risk of fraud with organic labeling. Using local farmers when available can certainly reduce that risk.”

Beile says if you shop right, you can go organic and not hurt your wallet. The pricing of organic food can also depend on where you shop.

“It’s absolutely worth the price in my opinion, but it doesn’t have to be expensive,” he says. “If you shop wisely and in season, you can often get competitive rates to grocery stores.

“Now if you buy (corporate) grocery organic, you are going to pay much more. But with local, you can get comparative or even better rates.”

