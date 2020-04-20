Cahokia teen dies after Alton crash

× Expand crash

A 17-year-old Cahokia girl died after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Alton.

According to Illinois State Police District 11, the victim was a passenger in a 2019 Nissan passenger car traveling south in the 600 block of Washington Avenue. A 16-year-old girl was the driver and two other passengers, a 17-year-old boy from Belleville and Tyrese M. Crawford, 20, of East St. Louis, were in the vehicle when it lost control and hit a utility pole. The car overturned and came to rest on its roof. Three occupants were ejected. The 17-year-old from Cahokia was airlifted to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. The other occupants were transported to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The intersection was closed for approximately 3.5 hours during crash reconstruction and scene clean-up. The investigation remains ongoing by the Alton Police Department, Zone 6 Investigations and the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

The Alton Police Department requested the state police crash investigation. The crash occurred during a pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle, police said.

