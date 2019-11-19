Calendar features Wood River’s historic dining and drinking establishments

The 2020 Wood River History Calendar, “Remembering Favorite Places to Eat, Drink and Be Merry,” is available for $5 at the following Wood River locations:
- Wood River Museum
- Library
- City Hall
- Almost Famous
- Camp Drugs
- Pump House
- Farm Fresh
- Medicine Shoppe
- Marci’s Hair Salon
- Illinois Cleaners
- Busey Bank
- First Mid Bank
- Midwest Members Credit Union
The calendars also are available from any heritage council member.
The calendar contains photos, history and recipes from old and new places in Wood River. This is the 12th year of the calendar — each with a different theme.
Santa will be at the Wood River Museum from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, to open its Christmas Past exhibit. Bring the children and snap a picture with Santa. Light refreshments will be served.
The exhibit includes antique toys, dollhouse, decorations (some used years ago at the Wood River Bank), and family photos.
A new exhibit features legendary motorcycle racer Louie Marmino, who was born and raised in Wood River. It includes photos and awards he has earned — one being the Daytona 200 championship in Florida. Items were submitted by his daughter
Marla Marmino.
The museum will be closed in January and February. For more information, leave a message at (618) 254-1993.