Call-in program for seniors to start this spring

The Madison County TRIAD, in conjunction with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday announced a new community policing initiative designed for senior citizens who live in unincorporated Madison County.

This pilot program, the Senior Citizen Telephone Check-In, is scheduled to begin in spring of 2019, and will be instituted for one year. The program will be re-evaluated after a year to determine its viability as a long-term initiative.

According to the U.S. Census, 41,000 people age 65 or older live in Madison County; 30,000 of those live in a household with someone, while 11,000 live alone. The Madison County TRIAD and Sheriff’s Office wants to connect with senior citizens in the interest of improving their quality of life.

The program will allow for senior citizens, 60 and older, who reside within unincorporated Madison County, to voluntarily register for a weekly call from a Madison County TRIAD member. The call’s purpose is to check in with that resident, provide reassurance, and ensure that resident is networked with all of the available resources offered in the area by senior citizen service providers. The call will be made on the same day and time each week.

In most instances the call duration will be short, just like an old friend calling to check in and say hello.

“We hope to forge new relationships and perhaps introduce ourselves as the Sheriff’s Office and the TRIAD to those who might not know us yet,” a press release states.

Participants will be asked to provide basic information about themselves, which will remain confidential with the Sheriff’s Office and TRIAD. The information will include, but not be limited to, name, home address, vehicle information, medical conditions (optional), and emergency contacts. If for some reason the Sheriff’s Office and TRIAD are unable to reach the senior during the scheduled call, steps will be taken to ensure the senior’s welfare. This may include calling the listed emergency contacts or sending a deputy sheriff to the residence.

This program is free and participants can opt out of the program any time they choose. The only requirement is that the participant reside within unincorporated Madison County, have a telephone, and be 60 or older. For more information, call (618) 296-2800, email Triad@co.madison.il.us or visit @MCSOTRIADIL on Facebook.

Volunteers sought for Silver Advisory Board

The Madison County TRIAD is seeking volunteers to participate on its Silver Advisory Board. Volunteers 50 and older qualify to volunteer on the board, which will provide guidance and insight to the Madison County TRIAD SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) Council.

The Madison County TRIAD is composed of the Sheriff’s Office, dozens of senior citizen service providers, and senior citizens working together to enhance the quality of life and safety for senior citizens through information and resources provided by law enforcement and service providers.

“Consider joining our team if you have a desire to make a positive impact on the community and on those residing in Madison County,” a press release states. “If you would like to work closely with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison County TRIAD, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. You will be welcomed into our TRIAD family and you will become familiar with all of our service providers in Madison County. If you believe that one person can make a difference and that many can move mountains, then you should consider volunteering on a team where we believe that together we are better.”

The registration deadline is Feb. 21. The first meeting will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at Eden Church, 903 N. Second St. in Edwardsville.

For more information, contact TRIAD President Lt. Kristopher Tharp at (618) 296-4818 or kmtharp@co.madison.il.us, or TRIAD Vice President Michelle Boyer at (618) 656-0300 or Michelle@mainstcc.org.

