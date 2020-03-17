Calling all restaurants: Let customers know about delivery options

× Expand Andrey Sinenkiy Angelov - stock.adobe.com Two boxes with fast food being carried by delivery man in unifor Two boxes with fast food being carried by delivery man in uniform for one of clients

Is your restaurant not on our list and currently doing curbside, carryout or delivery? Let us know at fredpollard@advantagenews.com and we will get you added!

Airliner, 573 E. Airline Drive, East Alton — carryout

Alton Sports Tap Bar and Grill, 3812 College Ave., Alton — curbside and delivery

Bakers and Hale, 7120 Montclair Ave., Godfrey — curbside and carryout

Brown Bag Bistro, 318 E. Broadway, Alton — carryout and delivery

Carver’s BBQ, 2716 Grovelin St., Godfrey — carryout

Casa Romero, 521 E. Airline Drive, East Alton — carryout and delivery

Castelli’s Restaurant, 3400 Fosterburg Road, Alton — carryout

Chic N Pig, 3200 Godfrey Road, Godfrey — drive-through

Cookie Factory, 202 Alton Square, Alton — carryout

Decaro’s, 602 E. Third St., Alton — carryout, curbside and delivery

El Mezcal, 3034 Godfrey Road, Godfrey/705 Texas Blvd., Bethalto — curbside

Epicurean Fare, 4 E. Broadway, Alton — carryout

Fire and Smoke, 1800 Vaughn Road, Wood River — drive-through

Geno’s 140, 120 W. Bethalto Blvd., Bethalto — curbside and delivery

Germania Brewhaus, 617 E. Broadway, Alton — curbside

Godfrey Meat Market, 6017 Godfrey Road, Godfrey — carryout (fresh meat)

Grafton Winery, 300 W. Main St., Grafton — online wine sales

Great Rivers Tap and Grill, 3559-B College Ave., Alton — carryout and curbside

High Flyer’s Grille, 16 Terminal Drive, East Alton — curbside

J.J. Thermo’s, 17 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton — curbside

Joe’s Pizza, 5775 Godfrey Road, Godfrey — carryout, curbside and delivery

Johnson’s Corner, 2000 State St., Alton — curbside and delivery

Laux Brickhouse, 212 N. Prairie, Bethalto — carryout, curbside and delivery

Los Tres Amigos, 1822 Vaughn Road, Wood River — curbside

Lovett’s Soul Food, 2512 College Ave., Alton — carryout and delivery

Lucianna’s Pastries, 607 E. Broadway, Alton — carryout and curbside

Mac’s Downtown, 315 Belle St., Alton — curbside and delivery

Mr. Pancho’s, 119 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton — carryout

Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton — curbside and delivery

Pere Marquette, 13112 Visitor Center, Grafton — carryout

Post Commons, 300 Alby St., Alton — curbside (no cash)

Riviera Maya, 2704 Corner Court, Alton — carryout and delivery

RJ’s Place, 418 N. Delmar, Hartford — carryout

Santino’s, 180 E. Center Drive, Alton — carryout and curbside

Sammi’s Sandwiches, 2505 State St., Alton — curbside

State Street Market, 208 State St., Alton — curbside

Tony’s, 102 W. 9th St., Alton — curbside

Tony’s Ranch House, 3330 Godfrey Road, Godfrey — curbside

You also can use these resources for meal delivery; all have no-contact delivery service available:

delivery.com

doordash.com

grubhub.com