Calling all restaurants: Let customers know about delivery options

Andrey Sinenkiy Angelov - stock.adobe.com
Two boxes with fast food being carried by delivery man in unifor
Two boxes with fast food being carried by delivery man in uniform for one of clients
Is your restaurant not on our list and currently doing curbside, carryout or delivery? Let us know at fredpollard@advantagenews.com and we will get you added!
Airliner, 573 E. Airline Drive, East Alton — carryout
Alton Sports Tap Bar and Grill, 3812 College Ave., Alton — curbside and delivery
Bakers and Hale, 7120 Montclair Ave., Godfrey — curbside and carryout
Brown Bag Bistro, 318 E. Broadway, Alton — carryout and delivery
Carver’s BBQ, 2716 Grovelin St., Godfrey — carryout
Casa Romero, 521 E. Airline Drive, East Alton — carryout and delivery
Castelli’s Restaurant, 3400 Fosterburg Road, Alton — carryout
Chic N Pig, 3200 Godfrey Road, Godfrey — drive-through
Cookie Factory, 202 Alton Square, Alton — carryout
Decaro’s, 602 E. Third St., Alton — carryout, curbside and delivery
El Mezcal, 3034 Godfrey Road, Godfrey/705 Texas Blvd., Bethalto — curbside
Epicurean Fare, 4 E. Broadway, Alton — carryout
Fire and Smoke, 1800 Vaughn Road, Wood River — drive-through
Geno’s 140, 120 W. Bethalto Blvd., Bethalto — curbside and delivery
Germania Brewhaus, 617 E. Broadway, Alton — curbside
Godfrey Meat Market, 6017 Godfrey Road, Godfrey — carryout (fresh meat)
Grafton Winery, 300 W. Main St., Grafton — online wine sales
Great Rivers Tap and Grill, 3559-B College Ave., Alton — carryout and curbside
High Flyer’s Grille, 16 Terminal Drive, East Alton — curbside
J.J. Thermo’s, 17 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton — curbside
Joe’s Pizza, 5775 Godfrey Road, Godfrey — carryout, curbside and delivery
Johnson’s Corner, 2000 State St., Alton — curbside and delivery
Laux Brickhouse, 212 N. Prairie, Bethalto — carryout, curbside and delivery
Los Tres Amigos, 1822 Vaughn Road, Wood River — curbside
Lovett’s Soul Food, 2512 College Ave., Alton — carryout and delivery
Lucianna’s Pastries, 607 E. Broadway, Alton — carryout and curbside
Mac’s Downtown, 315 Belle St., Alton — curbside and delivery
Mr. Pancho’s, 119 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton — carryout
Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton — curbside and delivery
Pere Marquette, 13112 Visitor Center, Grafton — carryout
Post Commons, 300 Alby St., Alton — curbside (no cash)
Riviera Maya, 2704 Corner Court, Alton — carryout and delivery
RJ’s Place, 418 N. Delmar, Hartford — carryout
Santino’s, 180 E. Center Drive, Alton — carryout and curbside
Sammi’s Sandwiches, 2505 State St., Alton — curbside
State Street Market, 208 State St., Alton — curbside
Tony’s, 102 W. 9th St., Alton — curbside
Tony’s Ranch House, 3330 Godfrey Road, Godfrey — curbside
You also can use these resources for meal delivery; all have no-contact delivery service available: