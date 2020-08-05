Calvary Baptist Church campaign provides classroom supplies

66271_StuffthebusLogo

What happens when a child walks into a classroom without the tools needed for that teachable moment? Research shows the teacher meets that need. Last year, the average Illinois teacher spent $439 out of his or her own pockets for school supplies.

“When we think about the responsibility teachers have and the hours they invest in our children, it is not an easy job,” Calvary Baptist Church Senior Pastor Andre Dobson stated. “We also realize teachers not only invest their time and their very lives, they also invest their resources. If providing supplies for teachers to give to children takes a little of the burden off of them, it is certainly worth Calvary’s investment in giving to this cause. On a personal level, I never had to worry about having a pencil, paper, notebook, or any other supply when I went to school. We live in a world where that is not always the case. I don’t think children should be concerned about whether they have what they need to function and learn at school each day. I love the fact that we can help relieve that burden in some small way. In a song I learned many years ago, some of the words go like this: ‘Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world.’ I’m glad we have an opportunity to express our love for the children in our community.”

“As an educator in the Alton School District, I could not be more proud to call Calvary Baptist my church home,” a Calvary member said. “Over the years, Calvary has created a partnership with the district that has had a tremendous impact on not only our teachers and students but also our community. From the Back to School Staff Luncheon to the school supplies they collect and generously donate, Calvary has definitely proven that they care about our district. I just wish the Calvary members and contributors could share in the moments when a child receives one of the gifts Calvary has helped provide, so they could understand how much they are appreciated.”

The church is grateful for the businesses that have partnered with the church to provide resources to teachers and schools: Woodman Collision Center, Alton Refrigeration & Home Furnishings, St. Peters Hardware & True Value Rental, Quality Buick GMC Cadillac, Riverbend Rotary, Art Farhner-Edward Jones, Illinois Central Bus, Carrollton Bank, Shogun Restaurant, US Bank, Trust Family Auto, BIG-Z 107.1 FM, and Big Lots.

“Anyone who is making a positive investment in the lives of our children align with our desire and interests,” Dobson said. “Jesus said, ‘Let the little children come to me.’ Since children are near to the heart of Jesus, they are near to the heart of the church. Providing supplies for students, teachers, and schools is a practical way for Calvary to remind them Jesus cares and Calvary cares.”

Visit “Campaign Center” to view videos at http://calvarycares4u.org/lifecalvary/stuffthebus4kids.

