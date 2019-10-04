Camera registration program is a hit with Alton residents and police, APD reports

Approximately one month ago, the Alton Police Department renewed its commitment to the Surveillance Camera Registration Program, increasing ways to register camera systems, encouraging officer referrals, and asking for help from the community. And, in only one month, participation has more than quadrupled.

The renewed commitment to the program came after several unlocked vehicles were burglarized in a short period of time, with very few leads for police to follow. In an effort to deter additional vehicle burglaries and have greater success in solving the ones that do occur, Alton police began to refocus on techniques that consistently help solve cases: cooperative citizens and technology.

Often, residents and business owners are unaware their camera systems may have captured information that could help solve a crime. Officers often have the knowledge of the crime but are unaware of the location of surveillance cameras. The camera registration program helps bring the knowledge of the officers and the resources of the community together to keep neighborhoods safe.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said he is excited about the program.

“Video doesn’t do us much good if we have no idea it is available, and we have no way to get an existing video if the owner is unaware we need it,” he said. “The Surveillance Camera Registration Program gives us a better starting point to solve a crime faster if it happens in your neighborhood.”

Alton police officers are already using the database to initiate leads and follow up on criminal investigations.

“Many of the cameras now on the registry, and their locations, were previously unknown to our officers,” Program Coordinator Lt. Jarrett Ford said. “It has become obvious we were missing a lot of opportunities to increase our chances of solving crimes before we relaunched the program last month. I have no doubt that this program will help us solve a variety of crimes, in a lot of neighborhoods, as it continues to grow.”

It appears many homeowners are turning to doorbell cameras in addition to more traditional camera systems. The camera registry allows for the registry of all doorbell and traditional camera systems.

Individuals can now register for the program in a variety of ways. They can contact Ford directly by phone at (618) 463-3505, ext. 663, or email ford@altonpolice.com, register online, or speak with an officer on the street to provide information.

If choosing to register online, individuals should go to altonpolice.com and find the link labeled Camera Registration on the top left corner of the home page. That link directs the user to a page that explains the program and contains a form to provide contact information and brief information about the camera system.

Registering a system does not give the police department access to your camera system or its recordings. If the police department believes your video footage may be helpful, a member of the department will either call or come in person to your residence to request the video footage.

The Alton Police Department would also like to again remind all citizens to lock their vehicles and not leave valuables inside. If you must leave something of value in your vehicle for a period of time, police suggest moving those items out of sight and locking the vehicle. Individuals are also encouraged not to store their spare keys inside a vehicle. Even if the key is not to that specific car, it can be easily used to access, or take, the vehicle for which it was made.

Additionally, if you see something that doesn’t look right in your neighborhood, report it. Concerned citizens are the eyes on the street when the police are not there. For an emergency, dial 9-1-1, and a non-emergency call (618) 463-3505.