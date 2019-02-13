Cancer center fundraiser features cinematic inspiration

× Expand OSF HealthCare Foundation recently hosted Frank Abagnale at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey as a fundraiser for a new $14 million cancer center scheduled to open this fall on the OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center campus in Alton.

Frank Abagnale, renowned cybersecurity and fraud prevention expert, bestselling author, and the subject of the Steven Spielberg movie “Catch Me If You Can,” says his early life as a con artist began at age 16, when he was asked to pick which parent he wanted to live with when they divorced. He refused to pick and ran away, leaving the courthouse and the parents he loved.

Before his talk, Abagnale presented a class in cybersecurity to OSF HealthCare Mission Partners along with business leaders from the Riverbend.

“Every single security breach occurs because somebody in that company did something they weren’t supposed to do or somebody in that company failed to do something they were supposed to do, and that opens the door for hackers,” Abagnale emphasized.

According to Abagnale, hackers warehouse stolen data and usually don’t start using it for several years, so credit monitoring has to be ongoing. He checks his rating with the three major agencies almost daily. Abagnale believes credit freezing is the best approach after a breach, and he’s pushing for federal legislation for prevent fees for that service.

He also never uses a debit card because it exposes money in a person’s banking account.

“I use only credit cards because if somebody gets my card number and charges $1 million, my liability by federal law is zero,” he said.

The author of five books, including his latest, “Stealing Your Life,” also pointed out debit cards don’t do anything to improve a person’s credit score.

“OSF HealthCare is extremely vigilant about security,” OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center President Ajay Pathak said. “It is embedded in the culture and I have great confidence because of the regular information we receive about technology and security updates. However, hearing from one of the top experts in the world about best practices and where the future is headed is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I’m excited we could offer local business leaders and to our Mission Partners.”

During his speech, Abagnale explained how he transformed from a notorious con man to an international cybersecurity expert, trusted by the FBI, where he has worked for more than four decades.

About the famous movie, Abagnale said he had nothing to do with it.

“I would have preferred not to have a movie made about my life,” he said.

He said Spielberg liked the redemption side of his story.

“My family and I were pleased with the outcome of the film,” he said.

Abagnale said he never imagined the film would go on to make $1 billion for Dreamworks and become a Broadway musical that inspires weekly emails from people ranging in age from 8-80.

He told the crowd of almost 400 Cancer Center supporters he still feels deep shame about what he did to survive.

“It’s a burden I will live with until my death,” he said.

