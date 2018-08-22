Cancer survivors invited to celebration

OSF Saint Anthony's logo

GODFREY | Cancer survivors from Alton and surrounding communities are invited to a special celebration of survivorship and hope at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center’s annual Cancer Survivor Celebration on Thursday, September 13, at The Commons at Lewis & Clark Community College.

All cancer survivors — regardless of where they received treatment — are invited to attend, and each survivor may register up to three guests.

This year’s program, Hope Grows Here, reflects on the hope that endures through adversity. The evening includes guest speaker Tom Hammerton, president of the OSF HealthCare Foundation, who will share a personal testimony, and musical entertainment provided by the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George. Guests will get updates about the construction of the new OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center, and share a beautiful evening with fellow cancer survivors.

Members of the OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Team, led by radiation oncologist Dr. James Piephoff, medical oncologist/hematologist Dr. Manpreet Sandhu, and medical oncologist/hematologist Dr. Wei Lin, will greet survivors and their guests.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner and entertainment to follow. To register, visit the website and click on View Classes and Events, or call (618) 463-5277 or (618) 474-6791.

OSF Saint Anthony’s has been accredited and nationally recognized by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer for providing excellence in cancer care.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter