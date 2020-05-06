Candidate asks residents to support Crisis Food Center

× Expand Elik

Amy Elik, a CPA and Republican candidate for state representative in Illinois’ 111th District, invites community members to join her in supporting the Crisis Food Center in Alton.

“Now is the time for each of us to offer support to our neighbors,” Elik said. “I’m grateful our campaign has the capacity to contact residents throughout the district to check in and coordinate donations to support the critical work of the Crisis Food Center. There is no government substitute for the kindness and compassion of people and we’ve seen that through the generosity of donations so far.”

With Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order remaining in effect until the end of May, the Elik campaign is organizing a food drive to support the center’s critical needs by providing canned goods, pasta, and other non-perishable goods.

As part of this food drive, Team Elik will pick up donations from front porches. Please contact Trevor Huene with the campaign at thuene@illinoisopp.org.

Elik is the Republican candidate for state representative in the 111th House District. Amy has a heart for service, having served as a school board member with St. Mary’s Catholic School in Alton and currently serving as a Foster Township Trustee. Amy and her husband, Don, are proud parents of two children.

The 111th is a Metro East district in Illinois that contains all or part of Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Edwardsville, Elsah, Godfrey, Granite City, Hartford, Madison, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana, and Wood River.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter