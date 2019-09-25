Canine Carnival set for Saturday at Alton Farmer’s & Artisans’ Market

The public is invited to bring furry friends to the Canine Carnival from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Alton Farmer’s & Artisans’ Market.

At this free event organized by SNIP Alliance and Alton Main Street, there will be many activities to enjoy and pet-related vendor booths to browse. Plus, guests can learn about animal welfare charities and services for pets.

The event will feature a pet parade at 10 a.m., a costume contest at 10:30 a.m., and a wiener dog race at 11 a.m. The winner of the costume contest will receive a $30 gift certificate to Petco.

Rescue agencies will be bringing adoptable pets. Attendees can learn about low-cost spay and neuter clinics at the SNIP Alliance table, which are effective ways to control the stray population.

There will be a fun photo booth where guests can take pictures with pets free of charge, plus face-painting, balloons, activities for pets, children and adults, and a bake sale. Vendors will be selling pet-related products and handmade dog treats, and information will be available for services such as boarding, pet-sitting and more.

Information will be provided on the 3-acre Alton Dog Park at Russell Commons Park. Guests can register on site; fees are $25 annually for Alton residents and $35 annually for nonresidents. Registration fees must be paid with cash, and registrants must bring paperwork from a veterinarian showing pets’ vaccinations are current.

Do a good deed that day by bringing along a donation for the Riverbend Pet Food Pantry, which opened in May 2016 to provide free pet food to families facing unexpected loss of income. Those in need of pet food assistance can visit facebook.com/groups/riverbendpetfoodpantry to find an application and requirements for assistance. They accept donations of cash, dry food, canned food, treats, litter, toys, collars, and leashes. Information can also be found on their Facebook page regarding volunteering to help bag or distribute food.

Water, shade and plenty of grass will be available to keep pets comfortable. Organizers ask that guests only bring leashed pets that are well-behaved in crowds. The market takes place in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street and runs through Oct. 19 on Saturday mornings.

For more information, contact Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany at (618) 463-1016 or sara@altonmainstreet.org or SNIP Alliance Executive Director Amy Miller at amiller@snipalliance.org.

