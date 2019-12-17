Cannabis organization provides public awareness toolkit

As Illinois prepares to debut legal adult use of cannabis on Jan. 1, the industry’s major advocacy voice is rolling out a new public awareness campaign toolkit with a clear message: be responsible.

The Cannabis Business Association of Illinois, or CannaBiz Illinois, represents Illinois’ cultivation centers and dispensaries that have served thousands of medical cannabis patients for the past several years, and will be growing and selling cannabis products for the general public when adult use becomes legal in 2020.

The association has developed a multi-part educational campaign helping those interested in being among the first to legally use cannabis under Illinois’ new law to understand what’s allowed and what isn’t, and how to possess and consume cannabis responsibly.

At its new website, the organization has developed a series of tips for prospective users:

Social equity and expungement — the types of criminal offenses involving cannabis that will be cleared off people’s records under the new law, and how that process and timing will work

Possessing and consuming — who can legally purchase cannabis as of Jan. 1, how much you can possess (different limits for Illinoisans and non-residents), where you can find dispensaries for purchasing cannabis and how your cannabis can legally be transported

Licensing — who is licensed to grow and sell recreational and medical cannabis in Illinois now and in the coming months and years as the law develops

FAQ — where cannabis possession is prohibited in Illinois under the new law

The association’s Be Responsible materials also are being distributed around the state to its member dispensaries, which are being encouraged to place them on their own websites and provide them for patients and customers in their facilities. Additional educational materials are in development.

“Our members are working around the clock to ensure we can provide a high-quality experience with top-notch products to the many adults we expect will be eager for adult cannabis use in Illinois,” said Pamela Althoff, executive director of the Cannabis Business Association of Illinois.

“It’s an exciting time, but also one we take on with great care. We hope these materials and messages will help users better understand the new law and their legal responsibilities. We urge anyone planning to use cannabis here to take a few minutes to learn what’s allowed and what isn’t, and to always be responsible.”

Possessing and consuming recreational cannabis in Illinois (provided for informational purposes only and not for the purpose of providing legal advice)

Who may purchase cannabis?

Adults age 21 or older

How much may a purchaser possess?

Illinois residents

30 grams of cannabis flower

500 mg of THC in a cannabis-infused product

5 grams of cannabis concentrate

Non-residents

15 grams of cannabis flower

250 mg of THC in a cannabis-infused product

2.5 grams of cannabis concentrate

Where can I find an adult-use dispensary?

A list of licensed dispensaries can be found at idfpr.com/profs/adultusecan.asp

Can Illinois residents grow cannabis at home after Jan. 1, 2020?

No; only registered qualifying medical cannabis patients can grow cannabis at home.

Can I consume cannabis at an on-site consumption lounge?

The Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act permits local governments to authorize on-site consumption lounges. The department does not license on-site consumption lounges.

Are there rules for how I can transport cannabis in a vehicle?

While a vehicle is in operation, cannabis must be in a sealed, odor-proof, child-resistant container. It is a Class A misdemeanor to transport cannabis in any other type of container. Cannabis cannot be used in a motor vehicle.

FAQ: Possession of adult-use cannabis in Illinois

Where is the possession of cannabis prohibited?

In a school bus, unless permitted for a qualifying patient or caregiver pursuant to the Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program Act

On the grounds of any preschool, primary or secondary school, unless permitted for a qualifying patient or caregiver pursuant to the Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program Act

In any correctional facility

In a vehicle not open to the public, unless the cannabis is in a reasonably secured, sealed container and reasonably inaccessible while the vehicle is moving

In a private residence that is used at any time to provide licensed child care or other similar social service care on the premises

What should you expect on Jan. 1?

The association is urging everyone to brace for a soft rollout of adult use.

On that day, existing medical marijuana licensees will be selling extra product to the public. Not all products are fully developed yet. Not all dispensaries are online to sell, facing local licensing and zoning issues. Not everyone who wants to sell will be able to yet, and not everyone who wants to grow cannabis plants to create high-quality products are growing yet.

Over time, cannabis sales will be smooth and robust, just like medical patients have seen for years.

Where can I buy it?

HCI Alternatives in Collinsville, 1014 Eastport Plaza Drive in Collinsville, (618) 381-9229, is the Metro East dispensary. The public is urged to call ahead of time to verify dispensaries’ plans on Jan. 1.

When can I buy it?

There will be lines, but don’t expect visions of Black Friday with pre-sales the evening before or at midnight. Sales are restricted to between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. by state law. Check with the dispensary you’re planning to visit for their open times on Jan. 1.

What should I expect when I show up at the dispensary Jan. 1?

Think of this like the grown-in-the-ground new iPhone: there will be great anticipation and many people trying to be among the first to get their hands on legal cannabis. There likely will be long lines, limited inventory and significant wait times. If you’re going early, be prepared and patient.

What kind of products will be available?

Dispensaries offer a full range of products to meet customers’ needs: flower, concentrates, and infused products such as oils and edibles. We expect the most shortages initially in flower, and you should have more options in oils, concentrates and infused products.

What do I do if the store doesn’t have what I want or runs out entirely?

Check with the store to see if they have online inventory systems. Medical dispensaries that have been issued adult use dispensing licenses are required by law to maintain what their patients need. The association’s members are committed to putting medical patients first because access to life-saving medicines will continue to be the association’s top priority.

How can I properly transport what I buy?

The law requires cannabis to be transported in a sealed, odor-proof, child-resistant container, and it is a Class A misdemeanor to transport it any other way. You cannot use cannabis in a motor vehicle or any public place.

Where can I use it once I leave the store?

As you might expect, your right to use cannabis legally for the first time comes with restrictions and responsibilities. You cannot use cannabis in your vehicle or in any public place. You cannot have it locations such as schools, correctional facilities and federal property, such as an airport security line. You cannot use it with someone under the age of 21 nearby. And if you do use it, you must follow the laws regarding responsible quantities — you can be charged with DUI for cannabis use.

Can I take it across state lines?

No. Cannabis is still illegal federally, and you are committing a federal crime if you take it across state lines.

What should I expect will change about buying cannabis from day one over the next few months?

The first day will be filled with excitement, but it will feature some bumps and difficulties. Those will get smoothed out over time as supply increases to meet demand. Remember, this is a plant that takes time to grow and cultivate properly to ensure high-quality products. In the coming months, more cultivation centers will have more square footage devoted to growing. More dispensaries will open. More will offer a wider variety of products.

