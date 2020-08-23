Capri Sun donates filtered water pouches to Granite City schools

While every schools’ plan to return looks different this year, kids know recess will be on recess, masks won’t just be for Halloween and water fountains will be off limits.

Capri Sun knows this is a hard time for kids, so to help students have a safe and fun way to get water this school year, the brand is swapping its juice for filtered water. Capri Sun is donating 5 million filtered water pouches to schools in the Chicagoland area and Granite City, where its factory is located.

“As a brand that exists to support families, when Capri Sun heard water fountains were going to be off limits when schools reopened, we saw an opportunity to step up and help out,” said Naor Danieli, associate director of kids hydration at Kraft Heinz. “With a tremendous amount of collaboration across all our Capri Sun teams, we worked quickly to create Capri Sun Filtered Water and hope it will make life easier for parents while making water slightly more fun for kids.”

As part of the reveal, Capri Sun invited kids to test out the new product to capture their unfiltered reactions. The inevitable letdown when they learn it’s filtered water and not juice can be seen in a new video live on social media.

