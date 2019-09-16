Captains of the RiverBend to be honored at RiverBend Growth Association event

The RiverBend Growth Association hosts its annual State of the RiverBend Luncheon, where Captain of the RiverBend honors will be awarded to organizations and businesses making a difference in the community through economic enhancement, community involvement, and government and public enhancement. Honorees include Alton Main Street, city of Wood River, EG Plaza LLC, Marquette Catholic High School, Senior Services Plus, and West Star Aviation.

The growth association is honoring EG Plaza LLC, Marquette Catholic High School, Senior Services Plus, and West Star Aviation for economic enhancement, Alton Main Street for community involvement, and the city of Wood River for government and public enhancement. More information on the accomplishments of these six honorees will be shared at the luncheon.

The RiverBend Growth Association’s Executive Committee, chaired by Rob Schwartz of TheBANK of Edwardsville, soon to be Busey Bank, reviewed the nominations. The Executive Committee is made up of past chairmen of the Board of Directors and the Chair-Elect.

The event will be Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons, with registration and networking starting at 11 a.m. and the program starting at 12:15 p.m. after the buffet luncheon. Individual tickets are available and sponsorships are also available. Sponsorships include a reserved table of eight, recognition in the State of the RiverBend program, and recognition on the growth association’s website and social media page. For more information about tickets and sponsorships, visit growthassociation.com, call (618) 467-2280, or email tholmes@growthassociation.com. Sponsorship deadline is Oct. 11.

