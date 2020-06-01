Cardinals blood drive to visit East Alton on June 17

× Expand Everyone who attempts to donate at the blood drive will receive a specially designed t-shirt.

The St. Louis Cardinals, Fox Sports Midwest and the American Red Cross invite fans to donate blood at the 17th annual St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive June 17-19. Everyone who attempts to donate will receive a specially designed St. Louis Cardinals T-shirt, while supplies last, and a $5 Amazon gift card code.

The St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive always comes at a critical time of year, but this year the COVID-19 pandemic has presented new challenges. Those who have a desire to help others can step up to the plate and help save lives by participating in this year’s event. There are 17 locations associated with this year’s drive.

The drive will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Greater Alton Church, 506 E. Airline Drive in East Alton.

Donors of all blood types are needed at this year’s St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive. Those with types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. During this type of donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.

To donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code CARDS or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

