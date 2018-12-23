Caring beyond her years

× Expand photo by Frank Prager The Forget Me Not Club project Ava Walker started required her to set specific goals and chart the reactions of the senior citizens she visited.

Ava Walker took an idea she had for bringing happiness to people who are shut-in or lonely and turned it into a national group with members as far away as the West Coast. Group members visit senior citizens in nursing homes or who are unable to leave their own homes. They offer companionship and participate in activities with them.

Ava has plans to expand the program this year and is working on new ideas. Her efforts to date have made an impact on dozens of lives. Her energy, creativity and desire to help others have already changed the world for the better in ways most people will never accomplish.

By the way, Ava is only seven years old.

The second-grade student at Eunice Smith Elementary School in Alton started the Forget Me Not Club as a project for the school’s science fair last year when she was in the first grade.

“I thought if people had someone to talk to, it would help make them happy,” she says.

Ava says there are about 25 people in the club so far. Its membership includes participants from California, Arizona and St. Louis, as well as from Riverbend towns. The group has grown to this point mostly by word of mouth.

“I tell people about it and they want to do it,” Ava says.

Ava has an infectious smile and an engaging personality. She shows a wisdom and care for others far beyond her years when talking about the potential for the project to help others.

“Ava has always been a very kind, loving child,” her grandmother Liz Chapman says. “That is just the way she is.”

The project won a first-place prize in the science fair competition at her school last year. The plan involved not only setting goals but also measuring the visits’ results. Ava created charts mapping the number of times she visited people and the level of activity in their responses to the visits.

“Sometimes people are shy at first,” Chapman says. “The more they get to know her, the more they open up and participate.” Chapman says when others see Ava visiting people at nursing homes in which they reside, they often want to get visits themselves.

Ava creates handmade bracelets for members of the program as well as those getting visits from the group. Her mother, Morgan Fryman, says Ava will often make bracelets with the shut-ins as part of the activities she does with them. Other activities Ava did with the seniors she visited included reading, painting, and playing the card game Go Fish.

Ellen Ford, a kindergarten teacher at Eunice Smith and the science representative for the school science fair, says Ava is an excellent student and has always had a caring, giving attitude toward others.

“That’s just the way she has always been,” she says.

Ava in interested in art and says she wants to be a singer when she grows up. She does well in math and reading, but her favorite subject right now is physical education.

“She gets good grades in everything,” her mother says.

For this year’s science fair, Ava is hoping to expand the project. She says everyone should think about helping those who cannot get out on their own, especially during the holidays.

“It helps their hearts and improves their health,” she says.

For more information, email dchap711@gmail.com.

