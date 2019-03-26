Caritas Family Solutions promoting Blue Kids Campaign

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time to acknowledge the important role families and communities play in promoting the social and emotional well-being of children.

As a child welfare agency, Caritas Family Solutions is encouraging everyone in the community to “Stand Up for Kids” and play a role in making Southern Illinois a safe place for children. There are several ways to participate listed at caritasfamilysolutions.org/bluekids.

Caritas is partnering with host locations to promote the Blue Kids Campaign. This campaign aims to bring awareness to child abuse and neglect as well as efforts to prevent it by distributing and posting Blue Kids cards throughout Southern Illinois. Several Associated Bank and all Legence Bank branches throughout Southern Illinois are participating in the campaign as well as other businesses, organizations and schools.

Blue Kids derived from the Blue Ribbon Campaign, and began in 1989 as one woman’s tribute to her grandson. She tied a blue ribbon on her car antenna to symbolize her grandson’s injuries after he died at the hands of his mother’s abusive partner. In addition to creating awareness, the campaign focuses on educating individuals and groups on how to better protect children from the horrors of child abuse. Similarly, the Blue Kids cards symbolize abused and neglected children, and bring attention to this growing problem that takes place in every community.

Individuals who make a donation to the campaign will receive a Blue Kid card on which to sign their name. The cards will be displayed at the partner locations or the nearest Caritas Family Solutions office. The collective displays will serve as a reminder of all the children affected by abuse and neglect, and how the community must make efforts to lessen these numbers.

Donations collected support efforts by Caritas Family Solutions to reduce abusive behaviors and situations. These efforts include anger management and parenting classes, individual and family counseling, community presentations and other programs to strengthen families and help children find the love and safety they deserve.

To become a partner in the Blue Kids Campaign, contact Community Relations Specialist Carly Jones at (618) 213-8746 or carly.jones@caritasfamily.org. For more information or to make a donation, visit the website.

