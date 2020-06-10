Carlinville Area Hospital facing the new normal

Lauren Murphy

Carlinville Area Hospital, like many organizations across the country, has modified its normal operations.

Having worked incredibly hard with the rest of the region to flatten the curve of the pandemic, inpatient and outpatient services are fully operational.

Interventions to increase safety, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines:

Everyone entering the building, including staff, will be screened, including a temperature reading, asked a series of questions, and required to wear a mask.

Pre-operative screenings will include the need for a negative COVID-19 test prior to surgical procedures.

Waiting rooms are now set up to comply with social distancing and plastic barriers have been placed in registration areas.

Precautions implemented to increase safety:

Enhanced facility and room cleaning procedures targeted to eliminate any virus from surfaces

Up-to-date monitoring of infection control policies, consistent with CDC guidelines

Enhanced personal protective equipment guidelines to protect health care providers and patients

Ongoing collaboration with public health departments

Patient visitation guidelines:

No visitors unless patient needs assistance or patient is a minor

Visitors who do not feel well should not visit

No visitors younger than 18

Carlinville and Girard Family Health Care:

Home telehealth visits available

Walk-ins continue to be accepted through the Carlinville Family Health Care 7-day per week clinic.

“We want our patients and visitors to know that we are doing our very best to keep them safe,” interim CEO Mike Layfield said. “They can rely on the medical staff and employees of Carlinville Area Hospital to provide them with excellent care as the crisis recedes. Most importantly, if you or someone you know requires medical attention, we encourage you to come to either one of our clinics or the hospital so that you can get the healthcare you need and deserve.”