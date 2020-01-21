Carlinville Hospital CEO Ken Reid to retire

Lauren Murphy

HealthTechS3 and the Carlinville Area Hospital Board of Directors announce the retirement of Ken Reid as CEO on Jan. 31.

Reid has served the community admirably for the past 14 years as the CEO at Carlinville. During his tenure, he oversaw the expansion and development of the Carlinville campus, the growth of rural health clinics in Carlinville and Girard, the recruitment of physicians and advanced practice nurses, and financial stability for the hospital.

“Carlinville Area Hospital had the good fortune to find a highly qualified healthcare professional as our chief executive officer for the past several years who also happened to grow up in Carlinville,” said J. Richard Schien, board chair at Carlinville. “Ken was already well-respected as a healthcare executive with Springfield Clinic before he accepted the role of CEO at Carlinville Area Hospital. Ken’s leadership skills were front and center as the decision was made to build a new hospital and then only a few years later to add a medical office building attached to the hospital. His leadership allowed us to secure favorable financing for the facility projects while also adding new services, such as the recently added MRI suite.”

“Working with Ken over recent years has been a privilege and an honor,” said Neil Todhunter, president of HealthTechS3. “Ken never fails to treat people with dignity, thoughtfulness, and respect. His work at Carlinville, in the community and with the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network was terrific. We will miss him. Ken and his wife, Connie, are looking forward to completing a variety of projects, spending time with family, and enjoying well-deserved time off. Please join us in thanking him for many years of great service.”

HealthTechS3 is searching for a permanent replacement CEO. Michael Layfield will serve as interim CEO until the search is completed. Layfield has more than 35 years in the health care industry. He has worked in both for-profit and nonprofit hospitals as regional vice president, CEO, and CFO, with a major focus on quality care, patient experience, employee and provider engagement, and financial results. He has spent his last 15 years working in small-town, 25-bed critical access hospitals. The board and HealthTechS3 welcome him to Carlinville.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter