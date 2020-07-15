Carlinville to use grant for new police department building

Bourne

State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) announced the approval of a state grant to allow the city of Carlinville to more than double the size of its police department building. The grant will be issued as a buyer’s grant through the state’s Rebuild Illinois plan.

“Securing this grant for Carlinville was one of my top priorities during the current 101st General Assembly,” said Bourne, whose legislative district includes Carlinville. “I am pleased to know this project is moving forward.”

With receipt of the $250,000 grant, the city will purchase the Frontier Communications property at 225 N. Broad St. for use by the police department. While the existing Carlinville Police Department building includes just 2,800 square feet, the new property will more than double the department’s space, with 6,800 square feet.

“The police department has outgrown its current space, and has needed a larger building for quite some time,” Bourne said. “The first time I visited the Carlinville Police Department and spoke with Chief Haley, this was his top priority — to improve and expand the department. The $250,000 the city will receive through Rebuild Illinois will cover the purchase price of the new space. This expansion will provide better conditions for staff, officers, and the public. As there are pushes across the nation to strip our law enforcement of essential resources, I remain committed to getting our law enforcement and first responders the resources and training they need to keep our communities safe.”

The City Council’s approval of the building purchase is conditional upon receipt of the grant funds within 90 days.

