Casey, Ill., store sells $400,000 lottery ticket

A convenience store in Casey sold a $400,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket in the Friday, Dec. 27, evening drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mach1, 939 N. Route 49 in Casey, and matched all five numbers — 04-11-12-16-18 — to win the jackpot. The retailer will receive a bonus of $4,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

More than 24,000 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $200, were won in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. In all, players won more than $466,000 in this drawing. Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, visit illinoislottery.com.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

