Catholic Charities to raise funds at Help On The Move

Madison County Catholic Charities announces its 20th annual fundraiser, Help On The Move, on Saturday, March 21, at Bluff City Grill in Alton. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and include a cocktail hour and games, dinner, live music by the Owlz Band, a limited auction and a $10,000 raffle drawing at the end of the evening.

Proceeds will support the services of Madison County Catholic Charities, including the Mobile Food Pantry, Professional Counseling Solutions, Homeless Prevention & Crisis Assistance, MedAssist, Guardian Angel Food Pantry and the Catholic Charities Legal Services programs. Catholic Charites has been providing services in Madison County since 1941 and operates two offices in Alton and Granite City.

“Our annual fundraiser provides us with critical funding to help meet the needs of our clients,” said Denise Brown, area director for Madison County Catholic Charities. “The people of Madison County have been very supportive of our efforts for almost 70 years now.”

Every year, Madison Catholic Charities serves hundreds of children and families, including bringing the Mobile Food Pantry to communities in Calhoun, Jersey and Bond counties.

“It is important that we seek out people living in rural communities who are suffering from hunger in isolation,” Brown said. “These folks deserve mercy and assistance just as much as anyone else, but they are most oftentimes forgotten.”

During the course of the evening, Madison County Catholic Charities will honor two special individuals with community service awards. Al Womack Jr., executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Alton, will receive the Father Jack Quilligan Award for the tremendous impact he has had on the lives of thousands of children in the Greater Alton area over his 22-year career with the nonprofit.

“Al epitomizes what this award is all about,” said Steven Roach, executive director for Catholic Charities in the Springfield Diocese. “His dedication to the youth of this community is unmatched. He is a hero in real time.”

The Mary Alyce Beardslee Award will be presented posthumously in honor of the late David Harrison. As the coordinator of the Madison County Community Development Homeless Prevention program, David dedicated 20 years of his life to helping people find stable housing and services to get them off of the streets and restore their dignity. He was recognized as a leading homeless advocate throughout the entire St. Louis region. David’s wife, Tori, will accept the award on his behalf.

Tickets are $40 each and include dinner, beer, wine, soda and dancing; they are available at cc.dio.org or by calling (618) 462-0634. Raffle tickets can also be purchased for $25 each or 3 for $50 for chances to win $10,000 or a 55-inch flat-screen TV. Winners don’t need to be present and raffle tickets will be sold during the event.

