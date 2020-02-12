CDC authorizes state to continue coronavirus testing

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health have confirmed that the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCov) test performed by Illinois has not been affected by issues seen in other states. As a result, CDC has confirmed IDPH should continue to provide in-state testing for the virus. All tests already provided have been confirmed to be accurate.

This news follows a CDC announcement Wednesday related to inconclusive 2019-nCoV test results in some states. This announcement does not affect Illinois, where IDPH worked with the CDC to successfully verify the test and all controls and verification samples showed accurate results. Earlier this week, Illinois became the first state to offer the novel coronavirus test in state, allowing IDPH to make test results available within approximately 24 hours.

Residents in Illinois outside Chicago can call the hotline with general questions about novel coronavirus at (800) 889-3931 or email DPH.SICK@illinois.gov. The number for Chicago residents is (312) 746-4835 Monday through Friday during business hours and 311 during evenings, weekends, and holidays, or email coronavirus@chicago.gov.

More information about novel coronavirus can be found on the IDPH website, including Frequently Asked Questions.

