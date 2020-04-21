Cedarhurst Senior Living seeks musicians for courtyard concerts

Cedarhurst Senior living, with 36 communities in Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Georgia, Oklahoma and Florida, is putting out a call for musicians and small bands to play for residents, following social distancing guidelines.

The 45-minute performances will be in the courtyards of the senior living communities, allowing residents to listen from safe distances, and offering musicians the opportunity to earn income during the COVID-19 crisis.

Interested musicians can apply here. Musicians selected to perform will be paid $100 for each courtyard performance and are encouraged to submit their application with a link to their music for consideration. Cedarhurst locations are listed here.

“Finding joy in everything we do is one of our goals. Hosting live music lifts spirits and can also help our talented local musicians,” said Joshua Stevens, Cedarhurst president. “All genres are welcome, whether music from our residents’ youth or songs that get their toes tapping, we hope this will channel the power of music for good.”

Courtyard concerts can be live streamed for family members via Facebook and Skype. One of the many challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak is isolation from loved ones. This allows family members to enjoy the music with our residents and see their faces at the courtyard concert.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter