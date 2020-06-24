Communities planning modified Fourth of July festivities

× Expand fireworks over water

Independence Day 2020 will look different from previous years, as only a handful of communities are moving ahead with fireworks celebrations. Dazzling light shows will still take place in Edwardsville, Jerseyville, Grafton and Shipman, although social distancing measures have been put into place.

Watch fireworks glow over the Mississippi River in Grafton on Thursday, July 2. Spend the day in Grafton shopping and dining, then grab your lawn chair and head over to The Grove Memorial Park for the weekly Music in the Park concert series featuring The Owlz. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Immediately following the concert, enjoy the fireworks celebration, which can be seen from most locations along Main Street. There is no charge to view the fireworks.

Admire the Edwardsville fireworks in the comfort of your own car. Scheduled for 9:15 p.m. Friday, July 3, at at the Edwardsville High School track, 6161 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville, the light show is a local tradition. The location has been moved this year to help encourage social distancing during the fireworks. Get a quick bite before the show from the great culinary options available. Admissions to the fireworks is free.

The community of Shipman is also having its annual fireworks Friday, July 3, on Shipman Lake. The light show begins at dusk. The lake offers plenty of space to stretch out and see the brilliant light show. There is no charge to view the fireworks

Another spot for July 4 fireworks is the annual Independence Day fireworks hosted by the city of Jerseyville. Come see the fireworks ignite on Saturday, July 4, at the Jersey County Fairgrounds. 100 W. Fairground Ave in Jerseyville. Those who are watching are asked to stay in their cars or around their cars with proper face coverings. Admission is free.

Communities which have decided to cancel fireworks this year include:

Troy

Litchfield

Bethalto

Alton

Godfrey

Hillsboro

Brighton

Greenfield

For more information on area Independence Day activities, go to https://www.riversandroutes.com/ or call (618) 465-6676.

