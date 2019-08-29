Celebration Mass to mark 160 years of Saints Peter & Paul School

× Expand Helen St. Peters founded the school library and served as a librarian for many years. She is pictured with students Scott Schneider, Jan Williams and Mary Kulp.

Elisabeth Davey served as Ss. Peter & Paul’s organist from 1954-1991.

A chapter in Saints Peter & Paul Church history came to a close this spring when the parish school shut its doors because of low enrollment. When once there were 40 or more students in a classroom, by May there were 63 in the whole school.

To commemorate the school’s 160 years, a celebration Mass followed by an open house and tour are set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. Fr. Jason Stone will officiate. Former teachers and students, parishioners and the public are invited to attend.

According to church records, the original school was built in 1859 behind the rectory. It was replaced with a new building dedicated May 26, 1909. When it opened, the school offered classes for grades 1-12 and was run by the Ursuline Sisters. When Marquette Catholic High School was built in the 1920s, the school ended at grade 8.

Parish life was different in the first half of the previous century. Unlike today, families were larger and attended a neighborhood church.

“The neighborhood around the church was the parish,” Judy Paulter said. “People knew each other; it was a community.”

Paulter attended the school’s first kindergarten class, offered in 1948. She graduated from eighth grade in 1957, a year earlier than Carole Roller. Paulter, Roller and Pat Little are the commemoration committee co-chairs.

Roller and Paulter shared fond memories of their school years.

Girls and boys were kept separate, didn’t wear uniforms until high school and recitation was a key part of their learning. Seventh- and eighth-grade students were assigned another class to help supervise and mentor. There was daily Mass and religion was woven into the lessons.

“Back then, parents backed the teachers,” Paulter said. “Just about the worst thing back then was getting sent to the office for chewing gum.”

“We had a good education and fun times,” Roller said. “The parish and the community were your whole life.”

Both women agreed the Ursuline nuns could be strict, but “some were a little zany and had their quirks,” Paulter said. Her favorite was her eighth-grade teacher and principal, Sr. Stanislaus. She’d been a missionary in China until the Chinese government forced her to leave.

“She was interesting and interested in what you were doing,” Paulter said. “She had a life about her, a perkiness.”

Virginia Grove taught at the school off and on from 1962 until 1976, one of just three lay teachers then.

“The Ursulines ran the ship,” she said.

But as the ranks of nuns declined, more laypeople came in to teach. When the school closed in May, there were no nuns teaching.

Grove had 45 students in her fourth-grade class. Her three children attended the school and by the time her last child was there, class sizes had dropped to about 25.

“It was a pleasure to teach in that era,” she said. “The school and church family worked very well together.”

Stone has been the church’s pastor for about two years. He declined to speculate why enrollment dropped over the years. Grove said she thinks it was because families moved out of the neighborhood, away from the church, and school got a little more costly.

“We didn’t really notice the decline until about the last 10 years,” she said. “That’s when the changing demographics really became noticeable. On the whole, our SSPP family has unity and our community is strong.”

Stone said the parish will go on.

“There’s a good spirit in the church,” he said. “We’re entering a new phase of our mission of ministering in Alton. The tools we have to do that are different today than 100 years ago, but the mission is the same.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand Lithograph of the exterior of the church, circa 1880