Centerstone and Hoyleton Youth and Family Services to host free training

Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, has teamed up with Hoyleton Youth and Family Services to provide Mental Health First Aid Training and Certification.

The first training session will be 1–5:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11. The second session will be 1–5:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, from Participants must attend both sessions to receive certification.

In this free training with instructor Allison Hoshide, attendees will learn how to assess a person for risk of harm or suicide, listen non-judgmentally, give reassurance, and encourage the person to seek professional help. This course will help to guide each participant in creating an action plan to assist a person who may be in crisis.

More information, including how to register, can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LV5Q2L7.

“This course is a great tool for anyone, no matter the level or experience with mental health and/or substance use crises,” said Jenna Farmer-Brackett, clinical excellence coordinator of Centerstone. “The training will provide attendees with knowledge and resources to help someone experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis.”

Attendees will be eligible for one continuing education units credit after completing this course. The number of attendees is limited to 25 in each training session, so register early.

For more information, contact the instructor, Allison Hoshide, at (618) 688-4776 or ashoshide@hoyleton.org.

