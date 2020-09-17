Centerstone celebrates National Recovery Month in September

Centerstone recognizes National Recovery Month, observed in September, as a time to spread awareness about substance use disorders and better equip people to care for others facing these challenges.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, in 2017, approximately 19.7 million Americans age 12 or older had a substance use disorder. This includes 14.5 million Americans who had an alcohol use disorder, 7.5 million who had a drug use disorder and 2.1 million who had an opioid use disorder (some struggling with two or more of these).

National Recovery Month aims to celebrate those who have made improvements while in recovery, promote and support new evidence-based recovery practices and highlight the efforts made by service providers and community members who make recovery possible. This year’s National Recovery Month theme is Join the Voices for Recovery: Celebrating Connections.

“Despite the challenges and struggles someone can experience with substance use disorders, most people are extremely resilient and recovery can happen at any time,” said Jennifer Williams, clinical coordinator at Centerstone. “Clinicians at Centerstone are committed to working alongside clients on addressing their treatment goals and continuing to build their recovery skills.”

Centerstone remains a steadfast source of care for those struggling with substance issues. Centerstone offers care through its behavioral hospital and addiction recovery center, inpatient services, intensive outpatient services and medication-assisted treatment. Counselors and clinicians work with each client to help them determine their desired path to recovery.

For more information, visit www.centerstone.org/service/, and to learn more about National Recovery Month and its upcoming events, visit https://rm.