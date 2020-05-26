Centerstone invites students to Youth Café

With the stresses of the ever-changing world and transition to online learning, it is normal for students to feel stressed, confused, or worried.
The Youth Café is a space where seventh- to eighth-grade students can virtually meet to help navigate these feelings. A licensed counselor will facilitate weekly meetings to provide a space for students to learn new skills and share their experiences. Topics of the sessions might include stress, anxiety, mindfulness, and coping skills. The meetings are from 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays.
By participating, students will gain:
- New ways to process emotions and learn about themselves
- Knowledge of stressors that affect the mind and body
- Skills to better handle stressors
- Support from peers and counselor
What is required to join:
- Internet and Zoom access
- A confidential space (away from distractions and family members)
- Signed permission
To join the Youth Café or for information, contact Zach Schumacher at (618) 534-1663.