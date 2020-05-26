Centerstone invites students to Youth Café

With the stresses of the ever-changing world and transition to online learning, it is normal for students to feel stressed, confused, or worried.

The Youth Café is a space where seventh- to eighth-grade students can virtually meet to help navigate these feelings. A licensed counselor will facilitate weekly meetings to provide a space for students to learn new skills and share their experiences. Topics of the sessions might include stress, anxiety, mindfulness, and coping skills. The meetings are from 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays.

By participating, students will gain:

New ways to process emotions and learn about themselves

Knowledge of stressors that affect the mind and body

Skills to better handle stressors

Support from peers and counselor

What is required to join:

Internet and Zoom access

A confidential space (away from distractions and family members)

Signed permission

To join the Youth Café or for information, contact Zach Schumacher at (618) 534-1663.

