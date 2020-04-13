Centerstone is part of new emotional support program

Centerstone is participating in the new mental health support line announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The free emotional support text line, Call4Calm, was launched by the Illinois Department of Human Services’ Mental Health Division and is for Illinois residents experiencing stress and mental health issues related to COVID-19.

Individuals who would like to speak with a mental health professional can text “TALK” to 5-5-2-0-2-0, or for Spanish, “HABLAR” to the same number: 5-5-2-0-2-0. Individuals will remain anonymous.

Once a resident sends a text, within 24 hours he or she will receive a call to provide support from a counselor employed by a community mental health center, such as Centerstone in Madison County.

“Centerstone is proud to participate in this initiative by providing support to those in need during these difficult times not only through the Call4Calm line, but also through our traditional services,” said John Markley, regional CEO for Centerstone. “We have deployed all of the technology necessary to deliver care that changes people’s lives, including telehealth, video and telephone services.”

