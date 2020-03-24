Centerstone moves to virtual care

Centerstone has instructed most of its staff of thousands of therapists, counselors and other professionals to provide services to clients and communities through virtual care — the use of video and telephone — during this coronavirus pandemic.

“We are going to use all of the technology at our disposal — including telehealth, video and telephone services — to ensure that everyone we serve gets the best access to the best care,” said David Guth, Centerstone CEO. “Centerstone’s mission is delivering care that changes people’s lives, and we take that very seriously.”

Current and new clients in Illinois are encouraged to call 1-855-608-3560 to schedule an appointment. At that time, they can request an in-person session or one delivered via telephone or video.

“In recent days, we have added resources so we can provide care in the safest and most successful way possible,” Guth said. “We will provide most outpatient services virtually — through telephone and televideo whenever possible — for our clients’ benefit and in consideration of their health and safety.”

“We are very concerned for the safety of our clients and our staff, so we have limited clinic hours at many of our outpatient facilities,” said John Markley, Centerstone Regional CEO.

At Centerstone outpatient facilities, the following precautions have been implemented:

Screening clients, staff and vendors by asking questions about health and recent travel

Conducting the same screenings during client phone intake interviews

Increasing the frequency of facility sanitization and posting additional information about handwashing and virus symptoms

Increasing the amount of hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies available in-house and encouraging increased hygiene protocols, including handwashing

Prohibiting all visitors until further notice

“We know that the work that we do provides life-changing and life-saving care to people who are in crisis,” Guth said. “During this challenging time and for all of the days ahead, Centerstone is here to help.”

Centerstone provides outpatient services and medication-assisted treatment at 2615 Edwards St. in Alton. For more information, call (618) 462-2331.

