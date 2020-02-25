Centerstone names Jessica Harman director of behavioral nursing

Harman

Behavioral health care provider Centerstone named registered nurse Jessica Harman director of behavioral health nursing.

Harman will be responsible for managing statewide psychiatric and medical resources, as well as the state’s medication-assisted treatment services for adults addicted to opiates.

“In this role, Jessica will be able to pass on her knowledge and help guide Centerstone as we continue to grow and expand,” said Janette Heath, vice president of clinical excellence. “I am excited to see the future of this program.”

Although Harman has only been with Centerstone for a couple years, she brings with her many years of experience in behavioral health nursing. Before working with Centerstone, Harman worked at Gateway Regional Medical Center. At Gateway, Harman worked with adolescents, adults and the geriatric population in the behavioral health department. She also worked in the adult inpatient psychiatry at St. Alexius Hospital.

“As director of behavioral health nursing, I look forward to working with my team of nurses and other members of the leadership team to carry out Centerstone’s mission and purpose of delivering care that changes people’s lives,” Harman said.

“Jessica is one of the hardest-working people I know,” said Erica Shaw, Harman’s previous supervisor at Centerstone. “She goes above and beyond and is truly dedicated to delivering care that changes people’s lives.”

Harman received her nursing diploma in November 2014 from the Lutheran School of Nursing in south St. Louis. She graduated with her BSN from Central Methodist University.

