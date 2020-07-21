Centerstone offers free counseling to military personnel, families

Centerstone, one of the nation’s leading behavioral health providers, is offering up to 12 free counseling sessions to active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families residing anywhere in Illinois.

Available via telehealth by Centerstone’s Military Services, these free counseling sessions are completely confidential and are intended to help individuals and families experiencing behavioral health challenges, such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, substance use disorders, or family and relationship problems.

Centerstone’s Military Services are available to any active-duty service members; members of the National Guard, Reserves, or Coast Guard; veterans from any service area; or loved ones who are a part of a military family (spouses, partners, children, parents, siblings, etc.). Those living in Illinois are eligible to receive up to 12 free counseling sessions as part of a grant award from The Robert R. McCormick Foundation out of Chicago. Immediate openings are available and telehealth visits are an option. Services are available regardless of discharge status and regardless of whether the service member has deployed to a combat zone.

“Centerstone has long provided care to military personnel, veterans and their family members, and our providers are specifically trained in military culture, so they understand their clients’ unique struggles in that respect,” says Jodie Robison, executive director of Centerstone’s Military Services. “In addition, our providers are trained in the evidence-based practices that are proven to be effective in the treatment of many behavioral health problems.”

These free services are also available in the St. Louis metro area thanks to a grant award from Boeing. For more information on Centerstone’s Military Services, including the free counseling sessions, visit https://centerstonemilitaryfamilies.org/ or call Centerstone at (866) 425-9828.

