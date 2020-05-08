Centerstone receives $360,000 grant for COVID-19 behavioral health services

John G. Markley

Centerstone was awarded a $360,000 grant via the state of Illinois and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to provide help to uninsured or underinsured families experiencing emotional distress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, there were 57.8 million Americans living with mental and/or substance use disorders in the United States in 2018.

“The current national crisis of COVID-19 will certainly contribute to growth in these numbers,” said John Markley, regional CEO for Centerstone. “Americans across the country will struggle with increases in depression, anxiety, trauma, and grief. There is also anticipated increase in substance misuse as lives are impacted for individuals and families.”

The purpose of this grant is to address the needs of individuals with serious mental illness, individuals with substance use disorders, and/or individuals with co-occurring serious mental illness and substance use disorders. Additionally, the program will also focus on meeting the needs of individuals with mental disorders that are less severe than serious mental illness, including those in the healthcare profession.

“With the grant, we will be able to deliver care that changes people’s lives through expanded crisis intervention services, mental and substance use disorder treatment, and other related recovery supports for children and adults impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Markley.

The populations served by this grant will include children, adolescents, and their families in the Metro East and Southern Illinois areas who are uninsured or underinsured and have a child or adolescent who, because of COVID-19:

Meets the severely emotionally disturbed or severely mentally ill diagnostic criteria

Has a mental health diagnosis

“This pandemic has brought so much uncertainty and emotional distress to families, but we want them to know that help is available,” said Niki Grajewski, Centerstone Clinical Manager and grant manager.

During the crisis, Centerstone remains fully operational and continuing to serve clients and communities. It has implemented systemwide strategies that reduce the risk of exposure. Most appointments are being conducted via telephone or telehealth (video). For information, call 1-877-467-3123 or visit centerstone.org/covid19/.

