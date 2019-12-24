Centerstone receives grant to expand crisis services

Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, was awarded a $50,000 grant via Telligen Community Initiative to help increase behavioral health crisis services to the community.

Centerstone offers walk-in crisis services including intervention assessment and referral, crisis stabilization and short-term counseling. They also provide a crisis line, (618) 465-4388, for further crisis services.

The grant will help Centerstone increase the community-wide capacity to provide Mobile Crisis Services by establishing working relationships with local law enforcement. These relationships will remove barriers to providing timely crisis intervention and will improve access to linkage to behavioral health programs.

Centerstone collaborates with local police departments across its service area to provide crisis services and internal linkages to helpful programs and resources in the community. While already partnering with Alton Police Department, the grant funding will allow for a full-time crisis therapist position to work alongside the police department.

“We are really excited that this grant will allow us the opportunity to expand on our services with the Alton Police Department,” said Lindsey Ebers, Centerstone clinical manager over crisis services.

Centerstone seeks to change the systems in the communities it serves, providing comprehensive crisis services that offer better returns for communities. Crisis services will be enhanced without duplication, reducing the number of encounters for the client for a single incident.

“It will also allow us to provide urgent items and meet urgent needs for our most at-risk and vulnerable populations. Our hope is that this will meet our goal of increasing access to services and treatment for the members of our community,” Ebers said.

For information about Centerstone’s crisis services, visit centerstone.org.