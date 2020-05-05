Centerstone to participate in Giving Tuesday and Give STL Day

Centerstone is participating in #GivingTuesdayNow on Tuesday, May 5, and #GiveSTLDay on Thursday, May 7. Donations from these online campaigns will benefit clients through Centerstone’s Changing Lives Together: Mental Health Crisis Fund.

“Donations from Give STL Day will be applied completely and directly toward fulfilling any care that our clients need and cannot pay for,” said Jocelyn Popit, director of advancement. “Centerstone wants to ensure that our clients will continue to receive the care that they need, especially during this time.”

Donations will help to ensure that clients, who are community members, can continue to receive medications, assessments, and appointments. In addition, Centerstone will continue to provide additional items such as beds, weighted blankets, food, and arrangements for shelter that help clients continue to fulfill their goals.

Community members are encouraged to donate online at centerstone.org/give any time or through May 7 at givestlday.org/Centerstone.

“We are fortunate to be a part of a generous and resilient community during this time, and we know that many of you join us in caring for our neighbors who are most in need,” said John Markley, CEO of Centerstone. “Centerstone’s mission is delivering care that changes people’s lives and we will continue to do so by serving our clients’ needs.”

Centerstone is continuing to serve clients via telehealth and telephone. New clients are also welcome. Call (877) HOPE123 (877-467-3123) to get started.

