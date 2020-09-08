Centerstone trauma program accepting clients

The Centerstone Trauma Treatment and Training (CT3) program is accepting clients.

Centerstone was awarded a $2 million, five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and Center for Mental Health Services to help clients who have experienced traumatic events in May. Centerstone used the grant – $400,000 each year for five years – to create CT3. The program’s aim is to increase access to trauma-focused treatment for children, adolescents and their families who have experienced traumatic events, including children and adolescents involved in the juvenile justice system and children of veterans.

The counties covered in the program include Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, Washington and Williamson.

“In those nine counties, more than 12,000 child abuse or neglect cases have been investigated and nearly 6,000 have been substantiated to date,” said Andrea Quigley, Centerstone clinical director and project manager for the CT3 program. “The area’s child abuse and neglect rates are up to 2.7 times higher than the state’s rate of 9.7 per 1,000.

“Our objectives include decreasing behavioral health concerns, risk factors and mental health symptomatology related to trauma; improving social and emotional functioning and family functioning; and increasing psychosocial wellbeing, quality of life, and protective factors, as well as access to trauma-focused treatment,” Quigley said.

CT3 services will include:

Direct trauma and treatment services

Therapy

Care management

Professional training and community education

Outreach and engagement

Screening and assessment

Linkages to services and supports

CT3 officially began with a three-month planning phase that kicked off May 31. During that phase, Centerstone did outreach and engagement with partners dedicated to the project’s success, including child welfare organizations, law enforcement, courts, juvenile justice and other provider and social service agencies.

The estimated number of people to be served with this program and grant is 360.

For more information, visit centerstone.org or call 877-467-3123.

